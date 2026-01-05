Ethiopia: PM Abiy Urges Ethiopian Scholars to Lead National Narrative Against Poverty

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called upon Ethiopian scholars to exercise stronger intellectual leadership by forging a shared national narrative vital to breaking free from poverty and achieving sustainable prosperity.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Addis Ababa University, PM Abiy, an alumnus of the university, delivered a guest lecture titled "The Role of Intellectuals in National Prosperity."

The lecture was attended by esteemed academic leaders and senior government officials, concluding a series of high-level commemorative events held over the past weeks.

In his paper, the Premier emphasized that scholars play a decisive role in the country's development and must clearly recognize the leadership responsibilities entrusted to them across their respective disciplines.

He stressed that meaningful national progress requires scholars to unite society around a common vision for Ethiopia's future.

Emphasizing the significant role of scholars in lifting Ethiopia out of the cycle of poverty and transitioning it to complete prosperity, he stated that to provide effective leadership, one must first conquer oneself.

The Prime Minister asserted that leadership begins with the self, and scholars must identify and heed the inner voice within them to achieve victory.

He highlighted that scholars have a crucial role in providing effective leadership by utilizing the responsibility, knowledge, and influence they possess.

Stating that leadership means mastering time and the era, he insisted that every moment must be utilized for its intended purpose.

He mentioned that the definition of a scholar is participating in the race against time without being preceded or delayed, indicating that scholars must understand their era and be able to see beyond.

The Prime Minister stated that ideas are the force for change and scholars are the agents of change, stressing that they must fulfill their intellectual representation in politics, the economy, and human interactions.

Idea creates movement, and movement creates a system, said Prime Minister Abiy, emphasizing that the ideas of scholars must create institutions.