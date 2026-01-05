Ethiopia: PM Abiy Urges Ethiopian Scholars to Lead National Narrative Against Poverty

4 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called upon Ethiopian scholars to exercise stronger intellectual leadership by forging a shared national narrative vital to breaking free from poverty and achieving sustainable prosperity.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Addis Ababa University, PM Abiy, an alumnus of the university, delivered a guest lecture titled "The Role of Intellectuals in National Prosperity."

The lecture was attended by esteemed academic leaders and senior government officials, concluding a series of high-level commemorative events held over the past weeks.

In his paper, the Premier emphasized that scholars play a decisive role in the country's development and must clearly recognize the leadership responsibilities entrusted to them across their respective disciplines.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He stressed that meaningful national progress requires scholars to unite society around a common vision for Ethiopia's future.

Emphasizing the significant role of scholars in lifting Ethiopia out of the cycle of poverty and transitioning it to complete prosperity, he stated that to provide effective leadership, one must first conquer oneself.

The Prime Minister asserted that leadership begins with the self, and scholars must identify and heed the inner voice within them to achieve victory.

He highlighted that scholars have a crucial role in providing effective leadership by utilizing the responsibility, knowledge, and influence they possess.

Stating that leadership means mastering time and the era, he insisted that every moment must be utilized for its intended purpose.

He mentioned that the definition of a scholar is participating in the race against time without being preceded or delayed, indicating that scholars must understand their era and be able to see beyond.

The Prime Minister stated that ideas are the force for change and scholars are the agents of change, stressing that they must fulfill their intellectual representation in politics, the economy, and human interactions.

Idea creates movement, and movement creates a system, said Prime Minister Abiy, emphasizing that the ideas of scholars must create institutions.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.