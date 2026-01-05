South Africa: Familiar Fare - The Most Anticipated Movies and TV Series of 2026

4 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Sandra Visser

Six new movies - including sequels, retellings of old stories and new tales from old franchises - as well as four television series, all prequels or new seasons, suggest there is comfort in the familiar.

Movies

1. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Release date: 16 January)

The fourth film in the post-apocalyptic horror franchise follows closely on the third, 28 Years Later, which was released in June to critical acclaim and commercial success. The series started with 28 Days Later (2002), followed by 28 Weeks Later (2007), and is set in a UK infected by the rage virus, which turns people into superfast, aggressive zombies.

Unlike the first two films, 28 Years Later and The Bone Temple were shot back to back and the story continues directly from one to the other, so it's best to watch 28 Years Later first. Director Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) takes over from Danny Boyle, but the script for both films was written by acclaimed sci-fi writer Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation).

Ralph Fiennes returns as Dr Ian Kelson, a former GP who created the Bone Temple of the title as a memorial built from the remains of those killed by the rage virus. After encountering an "alpha", a zombie that's more intelligent and stronger than the rest, Kelson makes a scientific breakthrough that could have far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, Spike (Alfie Williams), the 12-year-old boy who saved...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.