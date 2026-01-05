South Africa: Familiar Fare - The Most Anticipated Movies and TV Series of 2026

Six new movies - including sequels, retellings of old stories and new tales from old franchises - as well as four television series, all prequels or new seasons, suggest there is comfort in the familiar.

Movies

1. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (Release date: 16 January)

The fourth film in the post-apocalyptic horror franchise follows closely on the third, 28 Years Later, which was released in June to critical acclaim and commercial success. The series started with 28 Days Later (2002), followed by 28 Weeks Later (2007), and is set in a UK infected by the rage virus, which turns people into superfast, aggressive zombies.

Unlike the first two films, 28 Years Later and The Bone Temple were shot back to back and the story continues directly from one to the other, so it's best to watch 28 Years Later first. Director Nia DaCosta (Candyman, The Marvels) takes over from Danny Boyle, but the script for both films was written by acclaimed sci-fi writer Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation).

Ralph Fiennes returns as Dr Ian Kelson, a former GP who created the Bone Temple of the title as a memorial built from the remains of those killed by the rage virus. After encountering an "alpha", a zombie that's more intelligent and stronger than the rest, Kelson makes a scientific breakthrough that could have far-reaching consequences.

Meanwhile, Spike (Alfie Williams), the 12-year-old boy who saved...