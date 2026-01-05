Rwanda: Power FM Introduces Play, a Youth Experiential Platform

press release

Kigali, Rwanda, January 1, 2026

POWER FM has officially introduced PLAY, a new youth experiential platform designed to extend the station's presence beyond radio while living on the POWER FM frequency every day on 104.1FM. PLAY was unveiled at midnight during Midnight East Kigali at Atelier du Vin, signaling a new era of youth culture programming, content, and real world experiences.

PLAY is built for Gen Z and young urban audiences. It is not a separate station and it is not a louder version of radio. It is POWER FM's youth engine that will show up consistently in three places: on air, on digital, and on ground through events, pop ups, campus moments, nightlife partnerships, and brand activations in new spaces across Kigali.

"PLAY is our commitment to show up where youth culture actually happens, while keeping

the heartbeat on our frequency," said Ines, Brand Manager. "It is a platform that entertains,

informs, and inspires young people to create. You will hear it on radio, you will see it on

digital, and you will experience it on ground."

Midnight East Kigali marked the first public proof point

The launch event at Midnight East Kigali brought together a new wave of party goers, creators, and culture movers, capturing the kind of premium, high energy youth experience PLAY is built to champion. The crowd energy, the visuals, the sound, and the real time content all offered a clear preview of what PLAY is here to build in Kigali.

Powered by revamped studios and updated broadcast technology

As PLAY rolls out, POWER FM is raising the standard of its production capabilities through revamped studios and updated technology designed to support more dynamic programming, sharper sound, higher quality content output, and a stronger digital first workflow.

These upgrades will enable faster content turnaround, more visual ready formats, stronger live moments, and a more consistent experience for listeners, viewers, creators, and partners.

What it means for audiences

Audiences should expect a clearer youth-led identity across programming, plus more culture coverage that reflects how young people live today.

PLAY will deliver more real time content, more community moments, and more experiences

on the ground, while keeping the heartbeat on radio. In the coming weeks, listeners will start

noticing programming updates as new formats begin rolling out, with further announcements to follow.

PLAY is also opening a clearer pipeline for new music discovery. Starting January 10,

2026, musicians will be able to upload their music through the POWER FM website

portal for consideration across our ecosystem.

What it means for commercial partners

For brands and commercial partners, PLAY creates a sharper way to reach youth audiences through one integrated platform that combines frequency, digital distribution, and real world experiences.

This means partners can plug into:

High energy youth experiences and activations in premium spaces; creator-led content that is social first and shareable; music and youth culture programming with brand integration opportunities that feel natural; more consistent production quality driven by upgraded studios and technology; and a stronger route to market for campaigns that need both reach and lived experience, not just media placements.

PLAY is designed to help partners move from "running ads" to building cultural relevance

with the audiences shaping what is next in Kigali.

What happens next

In the coming weeks, audiences will see the first wave of programming changes on POWER FM, alongside a growing PLAY presence on digital and more on ground activity. Additional announcements will follow as new shows, content pillars, and experiences roll out in phases.

"PLAY is not a one-night announcement," said Ines. "It is a build. Kigali will see more

activity, more content, and more experiences as we roll out. This is the start."

About POWER FM

POWER FM is a leading youth focused radio platform in Rwanda, delivering music, culture,

entertainment, and conversations that reflect the pulse of Kigali.

About PLAY

PLAY is POWER FM's youth experiential platform, built to extend the station's voice

beyond radio into digital content and on ground experiences that entertain, inform, and

inspire Gen Z audiences to create.

