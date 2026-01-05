Rwanda: What Major Sports Events Will Rwanda Host in 2026?

Rwanda is scheduled to host several international sports events across different disciplines in 2026. They will include competitions in handball, cycling, football, volleyball, basketball, tennis and road running, bringing athletes and officials from various countries to Kigali and other venues.

Below is an overview of some of the events.

African Men's Handball Championship 2026

Rwanda will host the African Men's Handball Championship from January 21 to 31. The tournament will be held in Kigali and will serve as a qualification event for the 2027 IHF World Handball Championship, with the top five teams securing qualification.

Rwanda has been drawn in Group A alongside Algeria, Zambia and Nigeria. The hosts will play the opening match against Zambia on January 21.

This will be Rwanda's second appearance at the African Men's Handball Championship, following their debut in 2024 in Egypt.

Tour du Rwanda 2026

Tour du Rwanda will take place from February 22 to March 1. The race is part of the UCI calendar and will be the 18th international edition and the 29th overall since the event began in 1988.

The race continues Rwanda's involvement in international road cycling following its hosting of the 2025 UCI Road World Championships.

Men's FIFA Series

Rwanda is one of eight countries selected to host matches in the 2026 FIFA Series. The programme is scheduled for the March-April international window and is designed to allow national teams from different confederations to play friendly matches outside their usual regional competitions.

Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship 2026

Kigali will host the 47th Africa Men's Volleyball Club Championship from April 20 to May 3.

The tournament will also serve as a qualification event for the 2025 FIVB Men's Club World Championship. Rwanda is expected to be represented by up to four teams.

Basketball Africa League (BAL)

The BAL will return to Kigali in 2026, with games scheduled to take place at BK Arena under an existing hosting agreement. Fixtures are expected to include playoffs and the finals, although official dates have not yet been announced.

ATP Challenger Tour Kigali 2026 (Tennis)

Kigali will host two ATP Challenger tournaments at the RP-Kigali College Kicukiro Ecology Tennis Club from March 2 to 15.

ATP Challenger 75: March 2-8

ATP Challenger 100: March 9-15

The events are part of the ATP Challenger Tour, which sits below the main ATP Tour and offers ranking points for professional men's players.

Kigali International Peace Marathon

The Kigali International Peace Marathon will be held on Sunday, June 7. First organised in 2005, the event includes a full marathon, half marathon and a 10-kilometre run, and attracts runners from within Rwanda and abroad.

Giants of Africa Festival

The Giants of Africa Festival is expected to return to Kigali in late July or early August, with dates yet to be confirmed. The event combines basketball activities with leadership training, education programmes and cultural exchanges for young participants from across Africa.