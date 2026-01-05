Kenya: DPP Orders Probe Into South C Building Collapse, Gives Police Seven Days to Submit Report

Nairobi — The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered an immediate investigation into the collapse of a 16-storey building in South C, Nairobi, that occurred on January 2, 2026, directing police to submit a comprehensive report within seven days.

In a press statement issued on Saturday, the DPP said he had taken note of widespread reports in both mainstream and social media regarding the incident, expressing the greatest of concernsover the tragedy.

"The DPP empathizes with family members of those that were and are still trapped under the debris of the collapsed building, and sends to each of them his most sincere sympathies," the statement read.

As part of efforts to hold those responsible to account, the DPP directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to immediately initiate or expedite investigations into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

The police have also been instructed to record statements from all relevant parties, including the developer, contractor, and officials responsible for building approvals, inspections, and enforcement.

The resulting investigation file is to be forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) within seven days for perusal and appropriate action.

The DPP emphasized that accountability would extend to every person who enabled the unsafe construction, whether in the public or private sector.

"The ODPP remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens in accordance with the rule of law, public interest and the administration of justice," the statement added.

Sakaja's plea

This comes a day after Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson renewed calls for the return of prosecutorial powers to county governments, saying the move is essential to curbing rogue developers and enforcing building regulations following the collapse of a 14-storey building in South C.

Speaking on Sunday after visiting the disaster site, Sakaja said counties are often left powerless after taking enforcement action, as cases against developers stall once they reach the prosecution stage.

"Counties can issue stop orders, make arrests and take enforcement action, but once matters go to court, the process often stalls. If we are serious about protecting lives, counties must be granted prosecutorial powers to decisively deal with developers who violate building regulations," Sakaja said.

He argued that restoring limited prosecutorial authority to counties would enable swift action against violators and help prevent tragedies linked to illegal or non-compliant construction.

"This building did not collapse out of nowhere. It had been flagged multiple times by our enforcement teams, and the tragedy we are witnessing today is the result of laws that are not followed through to their conclusion," the Governor added.

Rescue operation

Yesterday a body was retrieved from the rubble of the collapsed building as search and rescue operations entered the third day on, with emergency teams continuing an intensive search for one other person believed to be trapped.

Addressing the media, Incident Commander and Director of the National Disaster Management Unit (NDMU) Duncan Onyango Ochieng said significant progress had been made since the operation began, even as the mission remained delicate and high-risk.

"We wish to inform the public that considerable progress has been made, and we commend the multi-agency Urban Search and Rescue teams who continue to work around the clock with unwavering dedication and professionalism," Ochieng said.

He extended condolences to affected families and directly addressed relatives of the suspected victims, acknowledging the anxiety and emotional distress they continue to endure.

"Please be assured that the Incident Management Team is doing everything within its capacity, applying specialised skills, equipment and proven rescue techniques to locate and retrieve the suspected victims," he said, adding that this commitment remains the guiding principle of all operational decisions.

Ochieng reiterated that the objectives of the operation remain unchanged: ensuring the safety of responders and the public, searching for and rescuing or recovering victims, and clearing debris to allow for the gradual restoration of normalcy once conditions permit.