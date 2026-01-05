Kenya: New School Term Kicks Off Across the Country After Festive Break

5 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Schools across the country are expected to resume learning today as the new academic term begins, marking the end of the festive holiday break.

Learners are returning to classrooms after weeks of celebrations, with school administrators and teachers preparing to receive students and kick off academic programmes for the term.

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

Education officials have urged schools to maintain discipline and provide a supportive learning environment as students transition back to regular routines after the holidays.

They have also reminded parents of the importance of punctuality and attendance from the first day to ensure smooth coverage of the syllabus.

The reopening signals a return to normal school activities nationwide, with schools expected to roll out lessons, co-curricular programmes, and assessments as scheduled for the term.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.