Kenya: New School Term Kicks Off Across the Country After Festive Break

Nairobi — Schools across the country are expected to resume learning today as the new academic term begins, marking the end of the festive holiday break.

Learners are returning to classrooms after weeks of celebrations, with school administrators and teachers preparing to receive students and kick off academic programmes for the term.

Parents and guardians have also been busy ensuring school fees, uniforms, and learning materials are in place ahead of reopening day.

Education officials have urged schools to maintain discipline and provide a supportive learning environment as students transition back to regular routines after the holidays.

They have also reminded parents of the importance of punctuality and attendance from the first day to ensure smooth coverage of the syllabus.

The reopening signals a return to normal school activities nationwide, with schools expected to roll out lessons, co-curricular programmes, and assessments as scheduled for the term.