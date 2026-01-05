Kenya: Wamalwa Dismisses Claims Dap-K Is Open to Political Bargaining

5 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has brushed off claims and speculation that his party is open to political bargaining, insisting it remains firm and independent.

In a statement issued on Sunday, January 4, Wamalwa said the Democratic Action Party-Kenya (DAP-K) is intact and fully committed to its chosen political course. He maintained that the party cannot be bought, compromised, or coerced into political deals.

Wamalwa further asserted that DAP-K would endure even if other parties were to collapse or be absorbed into rival formations.

"DAP-K is not for sale and shall be the last party standing even if all other parties are bought in Western Kenya and across the country. I, Eugene Wamalwa, will also be the last man standing even if all other presidential candidates in Western Kenya and Kenya are bought," he said.

Last month, acting Secretary General Seth Panyako, released a notice flagging changes that stated that Wamalwa had been kicked out as the party leader, with Trans Nzoia governor George Natembeya being handed over the party leadership position.

The changes also claimed to have effected changes in the Secretary General post, where former Tongaren MP Eseli Simiiyu was dethroned from the position.

While denying the development made by its National Executive Committee during an emergency sitting, DAP-K pointed out that the fake poster was from its critics seeking to sow divisions and confusion within the party amid a focus on winning the upcoming Malava by-elections.

In the said takeover, Natembeya and his allies formally petitioned the DAP-K leadership to convene both a Special National Executive Council (SNEC) and National Governing Council (NGC) meeting to deliberate on Wamalwa's leadership style and overall direction of the party.

The Trans Nzoia governor came out to publicly deny any knowledge of a planned coup within the party, as Wamalwa's allies insisted that the governor is accusing the former Defence Cabinet Secretary of being laid-back, uninspiring, unambitious, and reluctant to commit personal resources to the party's operations.

