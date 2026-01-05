Kenya: Nine Killed in Early Morning Crash On Nairobi-Nakuru Highway in Naivasha

Nairobi — At least nine people, including two minors, were killed in a road accident involving a bus and a matatu along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Monday at about 2am, when a bus collided with a 14-seater matatu.

According to police, several other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Images from the scene showed the matatu extensively damaged, with its front section and one side completely crushed, while the bus sustained significant damage to its front end.

In a statement, the Kenya Red Cross said several other passengers were injured in the early morning collision. The injured were rushed to Naivasha District Hospital, where they are receiving emergency medical treatment.

The latest tragedy comes just days after another fatal accident along the same highway claimed six lives. In that incident, a matatu and a trailer collided head-on at the Kikopey area in Gilgil.

Eyewitnesses reported that the earlier crash was caused by brake failure on the trailer, leading to a devastating impact.