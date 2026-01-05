Kenya: KMPDC Probes Faith-Healing Claims By Doctors After Nakuru Crusade

5 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has raised concerns over claims of faith-based healing for serious medical conditions allegedly made by medical practitioners during a religious crusade in Nakuru.

The claims relate to conditions including HIV/AIDS, cancer, blindness, deafness, muteness and physical disabilities, which the regulator says are unverified and potentially harmful to public health.

In a statement, KMPDC said all medical treatments and interventions must be grounded in scientific evidence and regulatory approval, warning that unsubstantiated claims--especially when made by licensed health professionals--could mislead patients and discourage them from seeking proven medical care.

The Council cautioned against abandoning prescribed treatments for chronic and life-threatening conditions such as HIV/AIDS, diabetes, hypertension and epilepsy in favour of unverified alternatives, citing risks including deteriorating health, drug resistance and death.

KMPDC said it is working with the Ministry of Health and other regulatory agencies to investigate the claims and will take action against any practitioners found to have violated professional or legal standards.

The regulator said appropriate disciplinary or legal measures would be applied where practices are found to endanger lives or breach health regulations.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.