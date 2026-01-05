Kenya: Sakaja Joins School Staff to Serve Meals On First Day of 2026 Term

5 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja on Monday morning joined cooks and staff at Muthangari Primary School to prepare meals for learners as schools reopened for the 2026 academic term.

Dressed in an apron, the Governor actively participated in the cooking process, saying his visit was meant to personally ensure that the Dishi na County programme was fully operational from day one, guaranteeing that every child would return to school to a hot, nutritious meal.

"No student will miss a meal as schools reopen. Dishi na County is fully operational and serving learners across Nairobi," Sakaja said.

The programme feeds over 316,000 learners in more than 230 public primary schools across all 17 sub-counties of Nairobi.

The Governor emphasized that the initiative goes beyond providing food, serving as a tool to enhance school attendance, learning focus, and overall educational outcomes.

"Dishi na County is not just about food; it is about dignity, focus, and opportunity for Nairobi's children," Sakaja added.

