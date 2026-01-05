Kenya: Marsabit Police Arrest Woman and Quack Doctor Over Illegal Abortion

Marsabit — Law enforcement officers in Marsabit have arrested a 23-year-old woman, Morme Wario, for procuring an illegal abortion, alongside a 50-year-old unlicensed practitioner, Haron Muthuri, who carried out the procedure.

The arrests follow disturbing reports from Malkalakore village, Drib-Gombo, where residents discovered a lifeless male foetus, estimated to be six months old, wrapped in clothing.

Police quickly recovered the body and transferred it to Marsabit Referral Mortuary for preservation.

Investigators focused on Wario, who had been visibly pregnant in the days preceding the incident but was later without a child.

During police questioning, she confessed to being the mother of the deceased foetus, leading officers to the unlicensed clinic where the abortion was conducted.

At the clinic, authorities found Muthuri operating without registration. A search revealed assorted drugs and surgical tools, some with fresh blood stains, prompting concerns over the safety and legality of the facility.

Wario was rushed to Marsabit Referral Hospital for urgent medical care before being escorted to Marsabit Police Station alongside Muthuri, where they are being processed ahead of their arraignment.

Police have warned the public against seeking services from unlicensed practitioners and urged communities to report suspicious medical activity to prevent tragedies.