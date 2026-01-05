Namibia: Former Swapo and RDP Member Erasmus Hendjala Dies Aged 78

Former Swapo and Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) member Erasmus Hendjala died aged 78 at an Ongwediva hospital on Friday, a family member has confirmed.

Hendjala was from Oyinyikanyika, Olupandu village, in the Etayi constituency of the Omusati region.

"The memorial service and funeral arrangements are still ongoing at this stage. Hence, we are unable to confirm now," a family member has said.

Hendjala served as a Swapo councillor for Hakahana constituency (now Moses //Garoeb constituency) and Tobias Hainyeko from 1993 until August 2008.

He later joined the RDP in 2008 following his abrupt expulsion from Swapo for violating the party's constitution.

Contacted for comment, RDP president Mike Kavekotora was unreachable.

