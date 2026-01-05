Tanzania: Mwinyi Warns Against Road Reserve Encroachment

Zanzibar — President Hussein Mwinyi has issued a stern warning to residents against encroaching on road reserves, stressing that building in these areas complicates future infrastructure expansion and forces the government to incur heavy compensation costs.

"When we want to pass services like water, electricity, or communication lines, we find people have already built there and the government ends up paying heavy compensation," President Mwinyi said yesterday.

"Do not build in road reserves."

He directed the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to install clear and visible markings along road reserves to safeguard space for future projects.

The President noted that some roads may need to be expanded into four lanes within the next decade, underlining the importance of proactive urban planning.

He also instructed the Zanzibar Roads Agency (ZANROAD) to take early action against encroachment to prevent losses when demolitions become necessary.

In a significant move to enhance connectivity, President Mwinyi officially inaugurated the 19-kilometre Kitope-Ndagaa-Kidimni Road during celebrations marking the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

The event, held at Kitope Football Ground in North Unguja, highlighted the government's commitment to using road infrastructure as a key driver of economic growth.

"Roads are the foundation of development. You cannot build a nation without roads because they open up the economy," he said.

"Quality roads improve productivity, ease transportation of goods and services and strengthen social and economic activities for citizens."

Minister for Infrastructure and Transport, Dr Khalid Salum Mohammed, explained the road's strategic importance, noting that it links North 'B' District with Central District, connecting agricultural zones to markets.

"Kitope is a major agricultural area producing cassava, sweet potatoes, yams and other crops. This road will enable farmers to transport their produce to local markets and eventually to Mangapwani Port once operational," he said.

Dr Khalid added that the ministry plans to construct a road linking Mfenesini and Mwera, connecting West 'A' District with the Urban District, further improving mobility and trade.

He praised President Mwinyi for ensuring both urban and rural areas have access to tarmac roads, highlighting Zanzibar's steady journey toward becoming a modern, competitive economy.

Engineer Ali Said Bakari, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, provided technical details, saying construction of the Kitope-Ndagaa- Kidimni Road began in May 2025 and was completed in October 2025.

The project, executed by ORKUN Group, cost 13.3 million US dollars (33.25bn/-) and includes 22 small bridges, 36 drainage culverts, speed-calming humps and 20 passenger bus stops, enhancing safety and accessibility for local communities.

Meanwhile, President Mwinyi also inaugurated the Mombasa Produce Market, a modern facility designed to provide small traders with safe, dignified and economically productive spaces.

The market, built by RANS Company under ZBA supervision at a cost of 16.6bn/-, can accommodate over 200 traders and includes an auction area, poultry section, washing facilities, 91 shops, storage units, offices, a firstaid room, prayer space, 18 toilets and 58 CCTV cameras.

"Markets like this allow traders to work in clean, safe and dignified environments, ultimately strengthening their businesses and the economy," the President said, reassuring traders that the relocation to the modern market is intended to improve not disadvantage their working conditions.

He emphasised that traders previously operating in the area would be given priority in space allocation.

The President also announced plans for additional markets, including a modern bazaar at Kwahajitumbo and another market at Kibandamaiti, aimed at expanding trading opportunities and improving working conditions for entrepreneurs.

President Mwinyi highlighted that investments in roads and markets are central to Zanzibar's economic transformation.

By linking production areas to markets, creating formal trading spaces and improving mobility, the government aims to enhance productivity, reduce transport costs and raise living standards.

He praised the Ministry of Finance for issuing guarantees enabling the government to secure loans for development projects and commended the Zanzibar Social Security Fund (ZSSF) for fulfilling its mandate while investing in strategic infrastructure, including markets, housing, parking facilities and other initiatives.

"Investing in infrastructure is not just about construction. It is about empowering people, opening opportunities and building a nation that thrives socially and economically," the President said.

Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Juma Malik Akil, noted that modern markets help add value to agricultural produce, reduce post-harvest losses, create jobs and stimulate economic growth at national and household levels.

Meanwhile, Minister of State in the President's Office for Regional Administration, Local Government and Special Departments, Mr Idrissa Kitwana Mustafa, praised the President for translating policy into action, particularly in empowering small-scale entrepreneurs.

ZSSF Managing Director Nassor Shaaban underscored the government's role in authorising strategic projects, which have included modern markets, housing and transport facilities, contributing directly to Zanzibar's social and economic development.

From safeguarding road reserves to inaugurating modern roads and markets, President Mwinyi's initiatives reflect a broader vision for a connected, economically vibrant Zanzibar.

By linking rural production zones with urban markets, enabling safe trade environments and investing in strategic infrastructure, the government seeks to drive sustainable growth, improve livelihoods and prepare the islands for future development.