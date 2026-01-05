Uganda: Victoria University and Mubs Lecturer Found Dead in Bed

Police at Kira Road Division have launched investigations into the sudden death of Dr.L Tom Patrick Mugizi, a lecturer at Victoria University and Makerere University Business School (MUBS).

Dr Mugizi, 64, was a resident of Kisota Zone in Kikaaya Parish, Nakawa Division, Kampala District.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Public Relations Officer ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident was reported on January 3, 2026, by the deceased's sister, Annet Nsasiirwe Runtemu, after repeated attempts to reach him by phone from December 31, 2025, proved unsuccessful.

A neighbour was subsequently asked to check on him and discovered Dr Mugizi lying dead in his bed in a decomposing state.

Police said the house was found open, but no property was reported missing.

Officers from Kira Road Police Division visited and documented the scene, recorded statements from relevant witnesses, and conveyed the body to Mulago City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary observations indicate that the deceased had a history of chronic illness, although police say the exact cause of death will only be confirmed after the post-mortem.

Police have not indicated whether they suspect a foul play.