Uganda: Mafabi Pledges Palace Reconstruction, Compensation for 2016 Victims

The presidential candidate of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has pledged to reconstruct the Omusinga wa Rwenzururu's palace and fully compensate individuals affected by the 2016 clashes between government forces and the Rwenzururu Kingdom.

While addressing residents in Kasese District, Mafabi said the destruction witnessed during the 2016 violence remains a painful chapter in the history of the Rwenzori sub-region and must be addressed through justice, reconciliation, and economic restoration.

"The Omusinga's palace is not just a building; it is a symbol of the cultural identity and dignity of the people of Rwenzururu. My government will ensure that this palace is reconstructed," Mafabi said.

The FDC flag bearer further assured victims and survivors of the clashes that compensation would be handled transparently and fairly, noting that many families continue to struggle with the social and economic consequences of the conflict.

"Many families lost their loved ones, property, and livelihoods. Up to now, they are still suffering. Compensation must be done openly, honestly, and without discrimination," Mafabi emphasised.

Turning to economic development, Mafabi promised to unlock the economic potential of Kasese District by exploiting its dormant mineral deposits. He said the region is endowed with vast natural resources which, if properly managed, could significantly contribute to national development while improving the lives of local communities.

"Kasese is rich in minerals, but the people remain poor. This must change. Under my leadership, mineral resources will be professionally managed to benefit both the national economy and the indigenous people where these resources are found," he said.

Mafabi stressed that local residents must be the primary beneficiaries of mineral exploitation through employment opportunities, improved infrastructure, and better social services such as health and education.

"We want jobs for our people, good roads, better schools, and health facilities. Resources must work for the people, not against them," he added.

Nathan Nandala Mafabi is in Kasese District as part of his nationwide campaign trail, where he continues to outline his vision for justice, economic empowerment, and inclusive development ahead of the forthcoming general elections.