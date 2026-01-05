Ethiopia Moves Toward Tech-Driven Elections As Nebe Unveils Digital Registration System

The National Election Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) has launched new digital platforms aimed at modernizing voter and candidate registration for the 2026 General Election.

The system, which includes mobile and web-based applications, was officially introduced during a launch event in Addis Ababa.

Specifically, the launch of the comprehensive digital app 'Mirchaye' reflects NEBE's wider initiative to modernize Ethiopia's electoral system through technology.

The app marks a major milestone in Ethiopia's electoral history, as it is the first time the country is fully integrating digital technology into the election process.

The platform enables services ranging from voter and candidate registration to election and management, it was indicated.

Speaking at the event, Federal Supreme Court President Tewodros Mihret emphasized that the use of technology in elections is crucial for enhancing transparency and public trust.

He noted that technology-assisted electoral systems have been successfully implemented in many countries and can help ensure a fair and credible election.

While highlighting benefits such as reduced costs, time savings, and fewer bureaucratic obstacles, he also stressed the importance of public awareness to ensure effective use of the new system.

Ethiopia's 7th general election is scheduled for June 1, 2026, during which citizens will elect members of the House of People's Representatives.

NEBE has already begun preparations, including introducing digital registration systems and providing training for political parties to enhance voter engagement.

On her part, NEBE Chairperson Melatwork Hailu stated that the digital registration system will improve efficiency, accuracy of data, and inclusivity, while also lowering operational expenses.

She noted that the initiative focuses on improving institutional capacity, data accuracy, and compliance with international electoral standards.

According to the Board, candidate registration will be conducted fully through the digital system, while voter registration will combine both technological and traditional methods.

The applications are designed to allow voters and candidates to register remotely, regardless of their location.