Rwanda: Six Key Technology Events Coming to Kigali in 2026

Kigali's 2026 calendar is shaping up to be a busy one, with a lineup of major technology events expected to draw global leaders, innovators, investors and policymakers to the Rwandan capital.

Building on last year's momentum, when events such as the Mobile World Congress Africa and the Inclusive FinTech Forum drew thousands of delegates and highlighted Rwanda's digital transformation agenda, Kigali is poised to host several high-level conferences this year.

Here are some of the major technology events Kigali will host in 2026 that you should look out for:

Inclusive FinTech Forum

The Inclusive FinTech Forum (IFF) is one of the world's leading platforms for discussions on financial inclusion through technology, bringing together fintech founders, regulators, investors and government officials from across the globe.

This year's forum is scheduled to take place at the Kigali Convention Centre from March 10 to 12.

The second edition of the forum, held in February 2025, attracted more than 3,000 participants, including government officials, technology experts, financial institutions and investors.

Organised by the Kigali International Financial Centre (KIFC) in partnership with Singapore's Elevandi and the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR), the forum explored how fintech innovations can be leveraged to advance financial inclusion across Africa.

Mobile World Congress

Mobile World Congress (MWC) returns to Kigali in June, bringing together telecom operators, mobile innovators and digital strategists at the Kigali Convention Centre.

The previous edition, held in October last year, underscored the importance of affordable artificial intelligence and connectivity solutions in driving inclusive growth across Africa.

The event offers a platform for in-depth discussions on Africa's digital transformation, with a focus on connectivity, mobile technologies and the evolving role of artificial intelligence in the continent's development.

IAF Global Space Conference on Climate

For the first time, Rwanda will host the second edition of the IAF Global Space Conference on Climate Change (GLOC 2026) from June 2 to 4.

The conference will be hosted by Rwanda Space Agency (RSA) and organised by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF). It will bring together global stakeholders to discuss a wide range of programmatic, technical and policy issues related to climate change.

GLOC 2026 aims to promote collaboration, address shared challenges, exchange insights and lay the groundwork for future cooperation among actors working to strengthen climate resilience through space-based solutions.

African Peering and Interconnection Forum

Rwanda will once again host the African Peering and Interconnection Forum (AfPIF) in August, with this year's edition scheduled to take place at the Kigali Marriott Hotel, following the country's hosting of the forum in 2022.

Organised by the African Internet Exchange Points Association (AFIX), with support from Rwanda Internet Community and Technology Alliance (RICTA) and the Internet Society (ISOC), the event will bring together internet infrastructure experts, policymakers and industry stakeholders to strengthen interconnection, peering and the efficiency of Africa's digital ecosystem.

Africa Drone Forum

The Africa Drone Forum (ADF), the continent's largest network for drone professionals, is scheduled to take place from September 4 to 5.

This will be the second time Rwanda is hosting the event, following its previous hosting in 2020. The forum supports market entry, regulatory engagement and business development for drone technologies, with applications across sectors such as logistics, agriculture and public services.

Africa Cyber Security Conference

The Africa Cyber Security Conference will once again take place in Kigali in October, focusing on strategies to protect digital infrastructure, strengthen cyber resilience, and promote collaborative defence against emerging threats as Africa's digital economy continues to expand.