Rwanda: RPL - Kiyovu Thrash Gicumbi FC As Al Hilal Edge Musanze FC

Monday, January 5

Gicumbi FC 1-4 SC Kiyovu

Musanze FC 0-1 Al Hilal

SC Kiyovu climbed to fourth place on the Rwanda Premier League table after a convincing 4-1 win over Gicumbi FC on Monday at Kigali Pelé Stadium.

Forward Darcy Mutunzi opened the scoring in the 15th minute to give the Green Baggies an early lead before Gicumbi FC equalized in the 26th minute through new signing Moise Lola Kanda, sending both sides into the break level at 1-1.

Kiyovu dominated possession after recess, and their control paid off almost immediately as in-form midfielder David Niyo restored the lead just one minute into the second half.

Francis Haringingo's side extended their lead in the 63rd minute when Abdallahman Rukundo made it 3-1, before Sandja Bulaya sealed the emphatic victory with a fourth goal in the 84th minute.

Meanwhile, Al Hilal continued their push for an unbeaten run with a narrow 1-0 victory over Musanze FC at Ubworoherane Stadium.

The decisive moment came in the 74th minute when Lubia Katembo inadvertently turned the ball into his own net, handing Al Hilal all three points which moved them up to eighth place with 23 points from 11 matches.

The home defeat saw Musanze FC drop to ninth place with 22 points after 16 games.