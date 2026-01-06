Somalia: President Chairs Extraordinary Cabinet Meeting As Somalia Reviews Security Gains

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's federal cabinet on Monday held an extraordinary meeting to review the country's security situation, hail recent military gains against the Al-Shabaab Islamist group and approve a series of international cooperation agreements and draft laws, the government said.

The meeting, chaired by President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and attended by Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre, focused on recent operations by the Somali National Army, which officials said had achieved "major successes" in the ongoing campaign to eradicate Al-Shabaab.

Ministers also discussed local council elections in the Banadir region, including Mogadishu, which were held on Dec. 25, 2025 under a one-person-one-vote system. President Mohamud described the polls as a historic milestone, noting that many had doubted such elections could be conducted successfully in the capital.

Addressing the cabinet, the president briefed ministers on the overall political and security situation and praised the government's diplomatic response to what he described as a "blatant attack" on Somalia's sovereignty, saying tangible gains had been achieved through diplomatic channels. He urged ministers to remain united in defending the country and serving the Somali people through collective action and consultation.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The cabinet approved two memoranda of understanding deemed vital to Somalia's national interests and partnerships: a security cooperation agreement with Uganda, and a maritime transport cooperation agreement with Saudi Arabia.

Ministers also endorsed several draft laws and policies, including an Evidence Bill, the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping for Seafarers (1978), legislation establishing the Somali Maritime Institute, regulations for the Protection of Personal Data Law, and the National Policy for Persons with Disabilities.

The session concluded with briefings from Petroleum and Minerals Minister Dahir Shire Mohamed on plans to begin oil production in the near future, and from the National Disaster Management Agency (SODMA) on the country's drought situation, according to a government statement.