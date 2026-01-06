Cairo — Egypt and Saudi Arabia have renewed calls for closer coordination within the Quartet mechanism to push for a humanitarian truce in Sudan, as Sudanese civil and political forces unveiled a unified charter in Cairo aimed at ending the war and restoring constitutional rule.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Cairo today, where both stressed the need to intensify joint action through the Quartet, which includes the United States, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

A statement from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi earlier today, said the talks focused on securing a humanitarian pause as a step towards a comprehensive ceasefire, while reaffirming support for "the unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, particularly Sudan."

The push comes despite tensions within the Quartet, particularly between Saudi Arabia and the UAE over developments in Yemen and the Horn of Africa.

It also coincides with continued objections from Sudan's government in Port Sudan, which rejects Emirati involvement in mediation and accuses Abu Dhabi of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

'Cairo Charter'

On the same day, a broad Sudanese political and civil bloc in Cairo signed a comprehensive national document known as the Cairo Charter.

A total of 45 political parties, movements, trade unions and public figures signed the charter, bringing together political, professional, youth, women's and human rights groups in one of the broadest civilian alignments since the war began.

The charter warns that Sudan is nearing institutional collapse and places the suspension of the war as the highest national priority.

It reaffirms the principles of freedom, peace and justice, calls for the protection of civilians and humanitarian access, and stresses accountability for war crimes and violations. The also document rejects racist discourse and calls for media narratives that support peace.

Signatories, including Sudan's former Prime Minister and leader of Sumoud (meaning resilience in Arabic) Abdalla Hamdok, also agreed to unify Sudan's fragmented civil forces into a single centre, restore constitutional institutions and pursue security and military sector reform in coordination with international mediators, including the Quartet.