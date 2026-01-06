Rwanda: Parliament Passes Road Traffic Bill Replacing 39-Year-Old Law

The lower chamber of Parliament, on January 5, passed a new road traffic bill aimed at improving road safety through enhanced use of technology and the introduction of a merit and demerit point system to promote responsible driving and penalise traffic violations.

All 77 Members of Parliament, who were present in a plenary session, unanimously voted in favour of the bill.

Key provisions include the introduction of a demerit and merit point system for drivers to incentivise good driving behaviour and penalise traffic rule offenders, regulation of driving schools, and clearer modalities for conducting driving tests.

The new legislation - awaiting publication in the official gazette to be an enforceable law - will replace a 1987 law which has governed road traffic in Rwanda for nearly four decades without substantive revision, despite significant changes in the transport sector over that period.

Traffic legislation regulates the use of public roads and applies to the movement of people, animals and vehicles, as well as related activities. However, the 1987 law has increasingly failed to respond to modern road safety and traffic management realities.

The existing law has been implemented through several legal instruments, including the Presidential Decree of September 2002 regulating traffic police and road traffic--amended in 2005, 2008 and 2015--as well as ministerial orders on driving licences and vehicle technical inspection fees.

According to the government, the old law has significant gaps, particularly regarding the use of modern technology in traffic management and the regulation of driver behaviour. It also does not adequately address emerging risks on the roads, contributing to accidents and casualties.

Additionally, penalties for road traffic offences previously provided for under Article 592 of the Penal Code of 2012 were not incorporated into the 2018 law which determines offences and penalties in general.

This created a legal vacuum, as it was decided that such penalties should instead be addressed in sector-specific legislation.

The newly passed bill seeks to close these gaps by comprehensively regulating road traffic and enhancing road safety.

The bill also addresses shortcomings in the previous law, such as the absence of provisions on driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, vehicle driving training standards, and the use of technology in enforcement of road traffic regulations.

These include breathalyzers, speed cameras and a tech-based driving licence management system.

Under the new framework, traffic offences will be provided for in the road traffic law, while specific faults and corresponding fines will be detailed in a ministerial order to implement the legislation.

The Minister of Infrastructure, Jimmy Gasore, said the reforms are expected to modernise traffic management, improve driver behaviour and significantly enhance road safety across the country.