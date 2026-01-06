Algeria/Congo-Kinshasa: DRC Boss Desabre Says Algeria Clash Offers Chance to Show Squad's Progress

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) head coach Sebastian Desabre urged his players to show the extent of their experience and tactical development during Tuesday night's clash against Algeria in the last-16 at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Desabre's squad reached the last four at the 2023 Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire and since then the Frenchman has steered the team to a place at an intercontinental play-off for a berth at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

In Rabat, they take on an Algeria outfit that won all three of its games during the pool stages.

"Algeria has players who can make a difference at any moment," said the 49-year-old on the eve of the game.

"But the DRC also has the players who can rise to the challenge. We know our strengths and it is up to us to show them. The most important thing is to play well, as we have done so far."

DRC finished Group D second behind Senegal on goal difference. "It's a match with high stakes," added Desabre.

"It's a game which can show how far we've come as a team and also take us into the last eight."

The Algerians are attempting to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2019 when they surged to the Cup of Nations title in Egypt.

Since those glory days, they have botched successive Cup of Nations campaigns.

Defending their crown in Cameroon, the Algerians went out in the group stages.

And seeking redemption in Cote d'Ivoire, they suffered the same fate.

To rid himself of that backstory, the Algeria boss Vladimir Petkovic, has drafted in a crop of youngsters operating under the aegis of veteran skipper Riyad Mahrez.

The 34-year-old, who won Premier League titles at Leicester City and Manchester City before moving to Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, has netted three times en route to the last-16.

"The DRC are used to facing strong opponents," said Petkovic as his team underwent their final preparations for the clash at the Stade Moulay Hassan in Rabat.

"We need to be careful," added the 62-year-old. "The DRC are a consistent side with players who support each other. "

Petkovic is likely to recall goalkeeper Luca Zidane for the game.

The 27-year-old was in the starting line-up for the first two matches of the pool phase.

But with top spot secured, Petkovic rested the son of France's former captain Zinedine Zidane for the final group stage game against Equatorial Guinea.

Zidane senior was in Rabat with other members of the family to see his son play in Algeria's opening 3-0 victory over Sudan and again for the 1-0 win over Burkina Faso.

"I'm happy they're here and that they're supporting me," said Luca Zidane who qualified to play for Algeria via his paternal grandfather.

"For the players, everyone knows when their family comes, it's special," he told broadcaster SNTV.

Zidane, who plays his club football at the Spanish second-division side Granada, added: "I try to be myself and to build my career on my own terms."