Uganda: UCC Denies Plans to Shut Down Internet Ahead of Polls - Nyombi

The Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Thembo Nyombi, has dismissed claims that the government is planning to shut down internet services during the election period, saying no such directive has been issued.

Speaking to journalists, Nyombi clarified that the Commission has not received any instruction from authorities to restrict internet access.

"As far as I am concerned, I have not received any instruction or directive to shut down the internet," he said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Nyombi acknowledged that periods leading to elections often come with heightened anxiety among the public, but he noted that some of the fear is driven by individuals who misuse online platforms.

"Doubt and concern are normal, especially during election periods. However, in many cases, those spreading fear are individuals who intend to misuse the internet," he added.

The UCC boss emphasised the critical role of internet and telecommunications services in the country's economy and governance structures, saying the regulator remains committed to keeping systems active and secure.

"We value the internet deeply because, without telecommunications, our relevance as a regulator would be undermined," Nyombi stated.

He further assured Ugandans that UCC continues to monitor digital activity to ensure responsible usage while safeguarding access to essential communication platforms.

The clarification comes amid growing public speculation over possible internet disruptions ahead of the forthcoming elections.