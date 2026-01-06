Uganda: UCC Reaffirms Professionalism and Readiness to Respond to Any Internet Disruptions

The Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), Thembo Nyombi, has reiterated the Commission's commitment to professionalism, efficiency, and responsible management of the country's communications infrastructure.

Nyombi said UCC operates within a well-structured institutional framework that enables effective coordination and decision-making across its departments.

"UCC is a professional organisation, and I work within a well-embedded team where systems and processes are clearly defined, making our work effective and efficient. The work is progressing well," he noted.

He explained that in the unlikely event of any internet disruption, proper communication and coordination would be essential to ensure an informed and orderly response.

"In the event of any internet disruption, it is important that we are informed in advance so we can respond appropriately. This would involve engaging stakeholders, consumers, and licensees," Nyombi said.

Nyombi emphasised that Uganda operates in a digitally driven environment where communication plays a central role in governance, business, and public services. He added that UCC maintains a deep understanding of how internet systems function across multiple layers, and remains focused on ensuring responsible and beneficial use.

"We operate in an environment where communication is critical. We understand how the internet functions across its different layers, and our responsibility is to ensure it is used responsibly and in ways that benefit the country," he stated.

The remarks come as the Commission continues to reassure the public of its commitment to maintaining stable and reliable communication services while promoting responsible digital practices nationwide.