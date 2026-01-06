Uganda: Bobi Wine Set to Campaign in Amudat, Moroto and Napak

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, is expected to campaign today in the Karamoja sub-region, with scheduled rallies in the districts of Amudat, Moroto and Napak.

According to NUP officials, the visit is part of Kyagulanyi's ongoing nationwide campaign tour aimed at mobilising support ahead of the elections.

Speaking to this publication, Ernest Ayen, the NUP Regional Coordinator for Karamoja, said the party has carried out massive mobilisation across the three districts to ensure a successful campaign.

"We have mobilised our supporters in Amudat, Moroto and Napak, and we are ready to receive our presidential candidate," Ayen said.

He called on security forces to remain impartial and allow the campaign activities to proceed without obstruction, emphasising the need for a peaceful and fair political environment.

"We appeal to the security agencies to be neutral and allow us to campaign freely, as provided for by the law," he added.

Today's rallies will mark the second leg of Bobi Wine's campaign tour in Karamoja. During his first visit to the sub-region, Kyagulanyi campaigned in the districts of Abim, Kotido, Kaabong and Karenga.

NUP leaders say the party is seeking to address key issues affecting the Karamoja sub-region, including insecurity, poverty, infrastructure and service delivery, as they engage residents during the campaign trail.

Karamoja has increasingly become a focal point for presidential candidates, with leaders making efforts to reach voters in the historically marginalised region.