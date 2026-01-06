Somalia: Somali Forces Kill Five Militants in Gedo Operation

Ceel — CILAAN, Somalia, Jan. 6, 2026 - The Somali National Army (SNA) said it killed five militants during a security operation in the Ceel-Cilaan area, about 30 kilometres east of Bardheere district in the southern Gedo region.

Military officials described the operation as carefully planned and said it targeted militants who had repeatedly harassed and attacked civilians in the area.

SNA forces also destroyed several militant hideouts and bases used to organize acts of violence against local residents.

"The Somali National Army remains committed to protecting civilians and eliminating armed groups that threaten peace and stability," the minstry of defense said, urging the public to cooperate with security agencies to maintain safety in their communities.