Somalia: U.S. Conducts Airstrikes On Isis in Northeastern Somalia

Bosaso — The United States military said it carried out a series of airstrikes targeting the Islamic State group in Somalia in coordination with the federal government between January 1 and 3.

The strikes, conducted by the US Africa Command (AFRICOM), hit ISIS positions near the Calmiskaad Mountains, approximately 70 kilometres southeast of Bosaso in the northeastern Bari region. US officials said the attacks inflicted significant losses on the militant group.

Since President Donald Trump took office in 2025, the United States has conducted more than 100 airstrikes in Somalia, primarily targeting ISIS and Al-Shabaab, as part of an expanded military effort to weaken armed groups threatening US forces and citizens abroad.

AFRICOM said it would continue military operations alongside the Somali federal government to degrade ISIS capabilities in the country.

The strikes come as Somalia ramps up its own campaign against Al-Shabaab in the south and central regions, with military and technical support from international partners.