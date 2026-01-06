North Africa: Egypt's Tactful Ai Partners With Consumer Finance Firm Valu

Egypt-based Tactful AI has partnered with consumer finance company Valu to improve customer engagement across Valu's digital platforms, as financial firms in the region invest in automation and data-driven service tools.

Founded by Mohamed Elmasry, Mohammad Hassan, and Sherif Khairallah, Tactful AI provides a unified customer experience platform that allows businesses to manage customer interactions through a single dashboard. The system connects channels such as messaging apps, websites, mobile apps, and social media, while capturing data across the customer journey.

Under the partnership, Valu will use Tactful AI to unify and automate customer interactions across WhatsApp, its website, mobile application, and social platforms. The platform will also give Valu visibility into customer behavior, supporting faster responses and lower operational friction while keeping human agents involved when needed.

Tactful AI was founded in Egypt and acquired in 2022 by European communications company Dstny. The business was reacquired by its founders earlier this year and has since focused on expanding enterprise deployments in the region.

Elmasry said the partnership supports Valu's expansion by improving service speed and insight across customer touchpoints. Valu is one of Egypt's largest consumer finance platforms, offering buy-now-pay-later and credit products across retail and digital channels.

Key Takeaways

Customer experience has become a competitive priority for financial services firms across the Middle East and North Africa as digital usage increases. As more lending, payments, and support move online, companies face higher volumes of customer inquiries across multiple channels. AI-driven platforms are increasingly used to manage this complexity by centralising communication and structuring customer data. Rather than replacing human agents, these tools focus on routing, automation, and insight, helping teams respond faster and more consistently.

Egypt has emerged as a hub for customer experience and enterprise software startups, supported by a large talent pool and growing demand from banks, fintechs, and telecom firms. Many local companies now serve regional clients with solutions built for Arabic-language markets and local user behavior. For fintechs like Valu, improving service efficiency can reduce costs while supporting scale.

Partnerships with specialised AI providers allow financial firms to deploy advanced systems without building them in-house, accelerating rollout and reducing execution risk as competition intensifies.