Kenya: Over 300,000 Visitors Flock to Kenya's National Parks During 2025 Festive Season

Nairobi — More than 300,000 visitors explored Kenya's national parks and wildlife reserves during the December 2025 festive season, reflecting the growing popularity of the country's wildlife destinations among both local and international tourists.

According to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the strong turnout marked a successful close to the festive season, thanking visitors who chose Kenya Parks for their holiday experiences.

"Over 300,000 visitors experienced our parks and reserves during the festive season," KWS said in a statement.

According to the agency, 231,000 of the visitors were Kenyan citizens and residents, while 82,500 were non-residents who travelled from different parts of the world to experience Kenya's wildlife and natural heritage.

KWS described local visitors as the true cornerstone of Kenya's tourism, highlighting the growing culture of domestic travel and increased appreciation of conservation areas by Kenyans.

The festive season numbers come as the government intensifies efforts to grow the tourism sector. KWS said it remains aligned with the Government of Kenya and the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife's vision of attracting five million visitors annually by 2028.

"In line with this vision, KWS remains committed to supporting Kenya's tourism growth through wildlife, adventure, and sustainable tourism," the statement said.

The agency added that continued investment in conservation, visitor experience, and sustainable park management would be key to maintaining Kenya's position as a leading wildlife destination globally.

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) unveiled limited-time Boxing Day group offers aimed at encouraging Kenyan families and groups to visit national parks, sanctuaries and marine parks as the year draws to a close.

In a statement, KWS said the festive promotion is designed to make wildlife experiences more affordable while giving Kenyans a chance to reconnect with nature during the holiday season.

"As we unwrap the season's wildest gift, we invite families and friends to enjoy special group offers across Kenya's parks, sanctuaries and marine parks," KWS said.

Under the promotion, families of five visiting sanctuaries and marine parks received free entry for one child aged between six and 17 years.

Groups travelling in five-seater vehicles also benefitted, with one child granted free entry for every five passengers.

Larger groups were not left out. Visitors arriving in a full 25-seater bus enjoyed free entry for two adults, while those travelling in seven-seater vans or eight-seater Land Cruisers received free entry for one adult.

KWS also extended the festive cheer to accommodation, with guests who book three nights in selected park lodges and facilities receiving the fourth night free.

The offers, valid until December 31, was open exclusively to Kenyan citizens and apply across KWS-managed parks, including terrestrial, marine and sanctuary destinations.