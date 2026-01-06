Rwanda: Shenseea Eyes Kigali Comeback After Skol-Sponsored Night With Mavado

The night of January 3 is set to linger in Kigali's entertainment memory after thousands of fans filled BK Arena for a high-octane concert headlined by Jamaican dancehall heavyweights Mavado and Shenseea.

Backed by Visit Rwanda and Skol, the show blended international star power with local talent, turning the arena into a full-scale celebration of dancehall culture.

From the opening moments, the mood was unmistakable. Makeda and her dance crew kicked things off alongside DJ Lamper, whose seamless mixes and stage presence quickly set the pace for a night built on movement, energy and crowd connection.

Rwandan star Kivumbi King followed with a confident, crowd-driven set, performing in sync with fans from his first song to the last.

Dressed in all black, he ran through fan favourites including Kinkane and Wait, proudly flying the Rwandan flag before inviting Kenny K Shot to join him for their collaborative track Izina.

The momentum carried on with a performance by acclaimed choreographer Divine Uwa and her African Mirror dance crew. Their routine blended African and global hit songs with familiar viral dance moves, drawing loud cheers and constant phone cameras from the audience.

"It was a dream come true," Uwa said after her performance. "This year, African Mirror and I are going to deliver even more content."

As anticipation peaked, the Jamaican headliners finally took over, repeatedly expressing their love for Kigali as they powered through hit after hit.

Shenseea sent fans out of their seats with songs including Hit and Run, while Mavado ignited the arena with dancehall classics such as Big Guns and Top Shotta Is Back, prompting massive sing-alongs across the venue.

One of the night's standout moments came when Shenseea surprised fans by inviting rising Rwandan star Diez Dola and Ugandan singer Joshua Baraka on stage.

Diez Dola performed his viral hit Repete, dancing in sync with fans who mirrored his now-famous choreography.

Joshua Baraka followed with Morocco, with the crowd singing nearly every word back to him.

Beyond the performances, Skol extended the festive experience throughout the arena, with beverage stations serving Skol Malt, Virunga and other refreshments to keep fans energised through the night.

Midway through her set, Shenseea paused to speak directly to the crowd, expressing her excitement at performing in Rwanda and hinting at a return.

"I really want to come back and perform again for you," she told fans, adding, "Tonight we won one award, and I need to come back with two awards."

Before performing her final song, Lighter, Shenseea asked fans to raise their phone lights in the air in gratitude for making it into 2026.

"If you give God all the glory, say, 'I am blessed,"' she said.

She performed the song alongside her two dancers and the Sherrie Silver foundation dancers, creating one of the most emotional moments of the night as the arena sang along from start to finish.

The night closed with a full hype performance from Jamaican dancehall legend, Mavado. Mavado whose stage resembled high energy and classic hit songs, was performing for the first time in East Africa.

The concert further highlighted Skol Rwanda's positioning at the centre of youth culture and creative expression, with its support for Rwanda's music and entertainment scene on full display throughout the festive season.

