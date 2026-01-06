South Africa: DA Demands Disciplinary Action and Public Apology Following Reckless Nuclear Threat By Senior Dirco Official

press release

The Democratic Alliance demands that the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO) urgently institute disciplinary action against its Head of Public Diplomacy, Mr Clayson Monyela, and to require an immediate public apology following his endorsement, however flippant, of calls for South Africa to revive a nuclear weapons programme.

In a public exchange on social media, Mr Monyela responded approvingly to a suggestion that South Africa should pursue nuclear weapons as a deterrent against the United States.

This is an extraordinary and deeply irresponsible statement for a senior diplomat tasked with representing South Africa's official foreign-policy positions to the world.

South Africa's voluntary dismantling of its nuclear weapons programme remains one of the most significant contributions any country has made to global peace and non-proliferation.

It is central to our moral authority and our consistent advocacy for a rules-based international order under the United Nations Charter.

Officials like Mr Monyela cannot unilaterally make wide-reaching policy pronouncements on behalf of the GNU, and the DA is firmly of the view that him or DIRCO endorsing nuclear proliferation directly contradicts South Africa's commitments under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

It is hugely ironic for DIRCO to invoke international law to criticise great-power behaviour while simultaneously having its senior officials endorsing the most catastrophic instruments of force ever devised.

Such rhetoric undermines South Africa's credibility.

Our foreign policy cannot be based on grievance-driven escalation when what we need now is principled consistency.

DIRCO should be working actively to stabilise and normalise relations with the United States, one of our largest trading partners and key source of foreign investment and job creation.

In the current climate, Mr Monyela's provocative and irresponsible statement is especially damaging. Public diplomacy exists to reduce tensions, not inflame them.

South Africa's national interest is served by steady, professional engagement with the United States and all our major trading partners. Reckless signalling that suggests hostility is therefore out of line.

Senior public officials, especially those responsible for public diplomacy, do not have the luxury of "off-the-cuff" commentary on matters of nuclear weapons. In diplomacy, words and signals matter.

This is the opposite of what South Africa needs to be saying right now.

The DA therefore calls on the Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, to publicly distance the department from these remarks and for DIRCO DG Zane Dangor to institute appropriate disciplinary steps, and for Mr Monyela to issue a clear and unambiguous public apology.

As per the GNU statement of intent, South Africa's foreign policy must be genuinely non-aligned and in the national interest, and therefore officials must behave responsibly and credibility.

Reckless posturing on social media harms South Africa's interests and the DA will hold those who harm our country accountable.