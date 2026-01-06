Malawi: NBM PLC Projects Double Profit to K211.0 Billion

Listed National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has projected a double profit after tax for the year ending December 31, 2025, to range between K189.9 billion and K211.0 billion.

The Bank, through its trading statement signed by the Company Secretary, Zunzo Mitole, dated December 29, states that the projected performance represents a significant increase compared to the last year ended December 2024.

"The profit after tax for the year ending 31 December 2025 is expected to increase by between 87% and 107% from the K101.7 billion reported for the year ending 2024, within the range of K189.9 billion to K211.0 billion," reads the trading statement.

The statement has also revealed a significant rise in earnings attributable to shareholders.

"Consolidated profit after tax attributable to owners of the parent company is projected to be between K187.6 billion and K208.1 billion, representing a growth of between 83% and 103% from K102.3 billion recorded in the previous year," the statement states.

Commenting on the outlook by various financial institutions in Malawi, financial analyst Benedicto Nkhoma said the projected results signal strong returns for investors.

"These results are well above inflation, meaning investors are enjoying real returns, not just paper gains. If this momentum is sustained, the dividend season could be a happy one, with investors smiling all the way to the bank," Nkhoma posted on his Facebook page.

The performance makes NBM plc record the highest returns in the year 2025 in the country.