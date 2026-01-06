Malawi: NBM PLC Donates K15 Million for Malindi Hospital Children's Ward Renovation

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc on Wednesday donated K15 million to St. Martin's Mission Hospital in Mangochi to support renovations of a paediatric ward that was damaged early last year.

In January last year, strong winds uprooted a tree, which fell on the paediatric ward's roof, causing significant damage and rendering the ward non-operational.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, NBM plc Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Harold Jiya, said the bank chose to invest in the children's ward through its corporate social investment (CSI) policy, because good health is fundamental to national economic development.

"As a Bank that derives its success from Malawians, we believe it is our responsibility to give back to the communities that support us. A healthy nation contributes to a strong and productive economy. We believe this contribution will help improve access to quality healthcare for children at Malindi Health Centre, which aligns with our commitment to supporting communities across the country," said Jiya.

Jiya also appealed to other corporate institutions to actively participate in supporting community development initiatives, particularly in the health and education sectors.

"Many companies benefit from the support of Malawians. There is capacity within the corporate sector to contribute meaningfully to social responsibility, and we encourage more institutions to assist hospitals and schools that serve our communities," he said.

In addition to the financial contribution, NBM plc donated assorted gifts to newborn babies at the hospital as part of its festive season outreach.

Receiving the donation, Senior Administrator for St. Martin's Mission Hospital, Canon John Mchakama, thanked NBM plc for the support, saying the renovation project had been progressing slowly due to limited funding.

"Since the incident that damaged the ward, progress has been slow because of funding challenges. This support will significantly accelerate the completion of the project, and we are optimistic that by early 2026 the paediatric ward will be fully operational," said Mchakama.

St. Martin's Mission Hospital, which operates under the Anglican Diocese of the Lower Shire, was established in 1898 and serves an estimated 44,000 households in Mangochi District and surrounding areas.