Malawi Prisons' CCTV Plan Exposes Deep-Rooted Failures--and Signals a Shift in Surveillance

The Malawi Prison Service's decision to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras inside prison cells has brought renewed attention to the long-standing crisis of crime, corruption and weak controls within the country's correctional facilities--while raising questions about privacy, reform and effectiveness.

Announcing the plan, Malawi Prison Service (MPS) Eastern Region Deputy Commissioner Thomas Damba said the move is aimed at curbing money fraud and other criminal activities perpetrated by inmates from inside prison cells, particularly mobile money scams that have surged in recent years.

Causes: Crime Thriving Behind Bars

At the centre of the problem is the easy flow of contraband into prisons. Mobile phones, SIM cards and other prohibited items routinely find their way into cells, allowing inmates to run sophisticated fraud schemes targeting unsuspecting members of the public.

"We continue to register mobile money fraud cases where some inmates dupe unsuspecting citizens," Damba said, noting that these crimes are often coordinated from within prisons.

Several factors have contributed to this situation:

Weak surveillance and inspection systems, making it difficult to monitor what happens inside cells.

Overcrowding, which stretches already thin security personnel and makes thorough inspections difficult.

Alleged collusion and corruption, where contraband is smuggled in with the help--or negligence--of some officers and visitors.

Limited use of modern technology, leaving prisons dependent on manual monitoring methods that are easily bypassed.

The absence of real-time oversight has effectively turned some prison cells into command centres for criminal operations, undermining public trust in the justice system.

The CCTV Intervention

Under the plan, CCTV cameras will be installed in prison cells across the Eastern Region, with a rollout expected within the year. According to Damba, the system will make it easier to monitor inmate behaviour, identify offenders and curb malpractice.

MPS Eastern Region Head of ICT Farooq Wasie said the move reflects a broader shift toward digital systems within the service.

"These interventions clearly indicate that we are embracing ICT in the digital era," Wasie said, adding that officers have been encouraged to propose technology-driven solutions to improve service delivery.

The National Bank of Malawi (NBM) has also expressed support, with its Head of ICT Christopher Chilenga saying the bank is ready to collaborate with MPS, including introducing scanning machines to detect prohibited items before they enter prisons.

Impact: Promise and Controversy

If effectively implemented, the CCTV initiative could have several positive impacts:

Reduced mobile money fraud, protecting citizens from financial losses.

Improved accountability, as both inmates and officers would operate under closer scrutiny.

Enhanced security, making it harder for organised criminal networks to operate from prisons.

Stronger public confidence in correctional institutions and law enforcement.

However, the move is not without controversy. Human rights advocates are likely to raise concerns about privacy and dignity, especially if cameras are installed inside cells without clear safeguards, guidelines and oversight.

There are also practical concerns: technology alone may not solve the problem if corruption, poor conditions and understaffing remain unaddressed. Without strict controls on access to CCTV footage and firm disciplinary action against officers who enable contraband smuggling, critics warn the system could become another expensive but ineffective reform.

A Symptom of a Bigger Problem

Ultimately, the CCTV plan highlights a deeper reality: Malawi's prisons are not just holding facilities--they have become battlegrounds between outdated systems and modern crime.

While surveillance may help contain the symptoms, analysts argue that lasting impact will require comprehensive prison reform, combining technology with better pay and training for officers, tougher anti-corruption measures, improved infrastructure and respect for human rights.

Whether CCTV cameras will mark a turning point--or simply expose how deep the rot runs--will depend on how seriously the reforms are implemented beyond the lenses watching prison cells.