Namibia: Company Apologises to Clients, Promises to Refund After Failed Angola Trip

Viago Booking, a company that recently took Namibians to Angola and left them stranded, has apologised to clients, saying all outstanding money will be refunded.

The company posted on its social media last month inviting Namibians on a 14-day trip to Angola. The trip, which was expected to begin on 22 December and end on 4 January, left 70 Namibians stranded in Angola's Luanda.

Each person was required to pay N$5 000 which was expected to cover transport, food, accommodation and daily activities but they ended up paying all expenses on their own.

The company's founder, Walter Mucungui, in a statement acknowledges the failure in service delivery, saying that payments for those affected are currently being processed and clients will be contacted directly.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We acknowledge that there were shortcomings in organisation, communication and service delivery, which did not meet the standards we aim to uphold. For this, we take full responsibility," he said on Monday.

Mucungui expressed concern over what he described as inaccurate and misleading information circulating online, saying it adds confusion and distress among clients.

"For accurate updates, we encourage the public to rely only on official Viago communication channels," said Mucungui.

He said the matter will be handled responsibly through verified and lawful processes, adding that they sought legal advice and are acting strictly in line with guidance from their lawyers to ensure transparency, legality and the protection of clients' interests.

He thanked clients, partners and the public for their patience, reiterating Viago's commitment to accountability, transparency and restoring trust.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.