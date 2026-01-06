Uganda: Presidential Candidates Race Against Time As Polling Day Draws Closer

With just nine days left to Uganda's presidential election, candidates are intensifying their campaign schedules in a last-minute push to reach districts they have not yet visited, while others plan return trips to areas they believe remain politically strategic.

Both the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) say they are closing remaining gaps in their nationwide tours, each insisting the momentum is now in their favour as the countdown to polling day continues.

NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has so far campaigned in 130 districts, accounting for about 89 percent of Uganda's 146 districts.

"NUP has only missed a few districts," said party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya. "We are making efforts to reach them, but given the limited time left, it may not be possible to cover all of them before election day."

On the other hand, the NRM says President Museveni has already reached most parts of the country through a mix of physical rallies and party structures. The ruling party claims the campaign has covered up to 96 percent of the country.

"Through our party networks and leaders on the ground, the president has been able to reach almost the entire country," said NRM spokesperson Emmanuel Dombo. "Only a few districts remain, and we are confident they will be revisited before polling day."

Dombo added that the NRM still has sufficient time to consolidate its support. However, the NUP has dismissed these claims, accusing the ruling party of exaggerating its reach and alleging persistent security interference and disruptions during opposition campaigns.

Other presidential contenders are also pushing forward, albeit at varying paces.

Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) candidate, retired Major General Mugisha Muntu, has so far campaigned in more than 100 districts, missing only a handful. He says his focus has been on delivering a clear message rather than the speed or intensity of the campaign.

"This campaign is not about rushing from one place to another," Muntu said. "It is about ensuring that people understand the message we are taking to them."

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) declined to disclose how many districts its candidate, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, has covered so far. Meanwhile, National Peasants' Party (NPP) candidate Robert Kasibante has reached 58 districts.

Conservative Party candidate Elton Joseph Mabirizi, Common Man's Party flag bearer Mubarak Munyagwa, and RPP candidate Frank Bulira Kabinga--who has largely remained in Kampala throughout the campaign period--are trailing behind but remain hopeful of securing meaningful support.

As the clock continues to tick, questions remain about how candidates will reach the districts they have not yet covered in the limited time available, and how they will compete for the votes of more than 21 million registered Ugandan voters ahead of the 2026 election.