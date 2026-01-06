Uganda: Kabale Muslim Leaders Urge Mature Politics

Muslim leaders in Kabale District have called on politicians across the political divide to embrace mature and peaceful politics ahead of the 2026 general elections scheduled for January 15.

The call was made during a thanksgiving ceremony to mark the completion of the construction of the Kabale District Kadhi's offices, held at Kirigime Mosque in Kabale Municipality.

With the election period fast approaching and candidates intensifying campaign activities, the religious leaders cautioned against inflammatory rhetoric, personal attacks and actions that could fuel divisions among voters.

Addressing congregants, the Kabale District Kadhi, Sheikh Kabu Lule, urged candidates to conduct themselves responsibly during campaigns, noting that some politicians resort to abusive language and practices that create hostility within communities.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"I want to call on politicians to play mature politics and not abusive politics," Sheikh Lule said, adding that leaders should focus on issues that promote peace and development rather than sowing hatred.

Sheikh Kasimu Kamugisha encouraged voters to make informed choices by electing leaders with clear ideological grounding and a broad vision for development, rather than being driven by sentiments that could destabilise the country.

"In Kigezi, we have challenges related to religion, but as we head into the 2026 general elections, I want to call upon Banyakigezi to elect leaders who are development-oriented," Sheikh Kamugisha said.

Sheikh Abdul Karimu Katamba, the Assistant Mufti in charge of Ankole and Kigezi regions, emphasised the need for unity, love and tolerance among voters during the election period.

He reminded residents that political competition is temporary, while community relationships endure beyond elections.

"We must remember that we have lived together before elections and we shall continue to live together after elections," Sheikh Katamba said.

Uganda is expected to hold presidential, parliamentary and local government elections in January 2026, with political activities already gaining momentum across the country.