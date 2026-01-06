Uganda: UHRC Opens Two-Day Karamoja Tribunal Over Alleged Security Force Abuses

The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) has opened a two-day tribunal at its Moroto Regional Offices to hear human rights complaints from across the Karamoja sub-region, with many cases centring on alleged abuses by security forces.

The tribunal, which officially commenced on Monday, has drawn victims and families seeking redress over claims of torture, unlawful detention, excessive use of force and other violations allegedly committed during security operations by the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Uganda Police Force.

From the outset, cases linked to what complainants described as heavy-handed security operations dominated the hearings.

Victims and relatives recounted painful experiences before the commission, with some saying they had waited for years to have their grievances heard.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We have waited for long for justice," said Lokut Jeremiah, one of the complainants. "We hope the commission will listen to us and help us."

UHRC officials said the tribunal forms part of the commission's constitutional mandate to take justice closer to the people, particularly in regions like Karamoja that have experienced prolonged and intense security deployments linked to disarmament and anti-cattle raiding operations.

"These hearings are meant to ensure accountability and to give victims a platform to be heard," said UHRC Chairperson Mariam Fauzat Wangadya.

The tribunal is being presided over by Wangadya alongside commissioners Lamex Omara Apita, Crispin Kugiza Kaheru and retired commissioner Steven Mwesige Basaliza.

Proceedings involve complainants, witnesses, prosecution lawyers from the commission and defence lawyers representing the Attorney General.

The commission is expected to hear dozens of cases over the two days. Possible outcomes include compensation awards, dismissal of cases where evidence is insufficient, or recommendations for prosecution where violations are established.

While residents welcomed the tribunal as a rare opportunity to access justice, the hearings also highlighted the difficulties many victims face in proving their cases. Several complaints were dismissed or deferred due to lack of evidence or procedural challenges.

One such case involved Jeremiah Lokut, a resident of Lorengedwat in Nabilatuk District, who told the tribunal that he was tortured by police officers in 2010.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda International Organisations Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Lokut claimed the alleged torture left him permanently lame and caused severe reproductive injuries.

He said he lost consciousness during the ordeal and later regained it at St. Kizito Matany Hospital in Napak District.

However, the commission dismissed his case, citing inconsistencies in filing, lack of medical and documentary evidence, and other procedural irregularities. Lokut was advised to seek redress through the High Court.

Pauline Nansamba, the Director of Complaints, Investigations and Legal Services at UHRC, said many cases from Karamoja relate to alleged violations of the right to life, particularly incidents in which civilians were reportedly killed or injured during cordon-and-search operations.

She explained that some cases fail because complainants lack critical supporting documents such as postmortem reports, burial records or medical evidence linking injuries or deaths to state agents.

"In some instances, the commission fails to conclusively prove that the alleged victim died or that the death was caused by state actors," Nansamba said.

Despite these challenges, residents said the tribunal has renewed hope for accountability and encouraged victims who have long suffered in silence to come forward and seek justice.