Eritrea: Ambassador Fesehatsion Conducts Seminar to Diaspora Nationals

Asmara, 05 January 2026- At a seminar, Mr. Fesehatsion Petros, Eritrea's Ambassador to Italy and Scandinavian countries as well as coordinator of Eritrean Embassies in Europe, conducted for a gathering of Eritrean nationals in Geneva, Switzerland, in connection with the New Year, called for strengthening contributions through their knowledge and skills in national affairs in 2026. Ambassador Fesehatsion also provided a briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments.

Underlining that the Eritrean people inside the country and abroad have, over the past years, emerged victorious and are standing in a better position by foiling all sorts of challenges through consolidating unity and preserving national values, Ambassador Fesehatsion expressed expectation that the Fourth Front, especially the youth, would strengthen unity and organization and play their due part in national programs.

Mr. Habtom Zeray, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Switzerland and Permanent Representative to UN Offices and other International Organizations in Geneva, said that owing to the strong and integrated efforts exerted, Eritrea is standing on firm ground foiling external hostilities, and noted that the cultural program organized with the participation of veteran artists reflects this reality.

Mr. Agostino Russom, chairman of the YPFDJ in Switzerland, indicating that the cultural program organized in connection with the New Year incorporated three generations, called on the youth to take note of the huge responsibility awaiting them to play their due role in national affairs.