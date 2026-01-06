Eritrea: NUEYS Adopts Five-Year Strategic Plan

5 January 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The Executive Committee of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students reviewed the implementation of activities of 2025 and adopted a five-year strategic plan at a meeting conducted on 3 January in Asmara.

According to reports presented at the meeting, over the past five years praiseworthy activities have been conducted focusing on the expansion and strengthening of youth organizations; organizing various vocational training programs enabling the youth to become economically self-supportive; as well as encouraging programs and competitions to promote the creativity, innovation, and skills of the youth.

The meeting finally adopted a five-year strategic plan that incorporates five goals, including organizational, political, economic, cultural, and media objectives, which are expected to strengthen the role and contribution of the youth in national resilience and development programs.

Mr. Salah Ahmedin, chairman of the National Union of Eritrean Youth and Students, indicating the significance of the strategic plan in the implementation of the union's mission and objectives, noted that it takes into account opportunities and challenges, as well as identifying strengths and bottlenecks.

Commending the contribution of all partners, and especially the Ministry of Education, Mr. Salah called for reinforced participation for better outcomes.

