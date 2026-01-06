Namibia: Corner Pub Serves Eighth Helping of Hope

Corner Pub and Grill on Saturday hosted orphans from the Children Life Change Centre at Okuryangava for its eighth annual family day.

The children enjoyed a day of fun, including swimming, followed by a shared meal and ice cream. The event gave the children a chance to relax, play and enjoy festivities.

Corner Pub and Grill owner Martin Shimali says the initiative was started to give children a sense of belonging and care.

"Many children lack a strong support system. We wanted to create a safe space where they feel valued and cared for," he says.

Shimali says the programme has continued over the years because of its positive impact on the children.

"We see happier moods, growing confidence and stronger trust. That is what keeps us going," he says.

Although the event did not take place on International Family Day, Shimali says family values are not limited to certain dates.

He says a change of environment helps the children relax and feel normal.

Children Life Change Centre founder Elizabeth Nomvula has thanked Corner Pub and Grill for its continued support.

"These outings help the children feel supported beyond the orphanage. This year, we had about 30 children," she says.

Nomvula says what stood out this year were the moments in which the children felt special and part of a caring community.

"These moments help the children build happy memories and develop social skills. They feel supported and included," she says.

Corner Pub and Grill plans to continue the initiative and hopes more businesses and individuals will support vulnerable children in the community.

