Namibia: Correctional Officer Takes Own Life At Omaruru Facility

A 32-year-old correctional officer took his life at the Omaruru Correctional Facility on Saturday afternoon, the police have confirmed.

Erongo Police chief inspector Hilma Shomongula says the incident occurred at about 15h24 on 3 January.

The deceased, Johannes Rooy, had reported for duty earlier that day and later died at the facility.

"No suicide note was found," Shomongula says.

She says the body was transported to Omaruru State Hospital, where the death was certified.

The next of kin has been informed.

Shomongula says an inquest docket has been opened and investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The police have extended condolences to the deceased's family, friends and colleagues.

In an age of information overload, Sunrise is The Namibian's morning briefing, delivered at 6h00 from Monday to Friday. It offers a curated rundown of the most important stories from the past 24 hours - occasionally with a light, witty touch. It's an essential way to stay informed. Subscribe and join our newsletter community.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.