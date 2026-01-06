South Africa: NSFAS to Brief On Preparations for 2026 Academic Year

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) is set to outline its comprehensive preparations for the 2026 academic year at a media briefing on Tuesday.

"The briefing will outline NSFAS's comprehensive preparations for the 2026 academic year, with a focus on funding disbursements and registration support for all universities and TVET [Technical and Vocational Educational and Training] colleges.

"Dr Maluleke [NSFAS Board Chairperson] will provide detailed guidance on key processes, timelines, and responsibilities," NSFAS said in an advisory.

At the briefing set to be held on Tuesday, 6 January, the scheme will give details of the 2026 disbursement schedule, funding decisions and eligible lists, as well as 2026 qualification code updates, among others.

"Additional topics will include support measures for institutions and students during the registration period, and the streamlined appeals process," the scheme said on Monday.

Last week, the NSFAS announced that it has processed all funding applications ahead of the start of the 2026 academic year.

The briefing is set to be held at the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) in Pretoria.