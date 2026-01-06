South Africa: Appointment of Presidential Climate Commissioners Welcomed

5 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Executive Director of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC), Dorah Modise, has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's appointment of Commissioners of the PCC.

"We thank and applaud our Chairperson, President [Cyril] Ramaphosa on his well informed and guided decision on the appointment of these diverse leaders of our society and communities to drive and guide our country's just transition journey and climate action efforts" said Modise.

The Commission was established in 2020 as a multi-stakeholder body to advise on South Africa's climate change response measures as well as our just transition development pathways and interventions to a low-emissions, climate-resilient economy, and society.

The term of the previous cohort of commissioners ended on 31 December 2025 and the new commissioners will serve for a period of five years from 1 January 2026 to 31 December 2030 in terms of the Climate Change Act, 2024 (Act No. 22 of 2024).

President Ramaphosa announced the appointment of the new commissioners in a statement on Friday.

