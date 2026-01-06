South Africa: GTI Delivers Strong December 2025 Enforcement Results

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has recorded robust law-enforcement outcomes through the Gauteng Transport Inspectorate (GTI) during intensified operations conducted between 1 and 31 December 2025.

Working with the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) and other law enforcement agencies, officers discontinued 410 vehicles, impounded 110 vehicles, and made 88 arrests across the province as part of efforts to curb lawlessness, remove unsafe vehicles and protect commuters during the festive season.

Johannesburg recorded the highest enforcement activity, with 2 825 e-force infringements, 186 vehicles discontinued and 39 vehicles impounded.

Tshwane issued 914 handwritten notices, recorded 1 311 e-force infringements, and discontinued 155 vehicles.

Ekurhuleni saw 35 arrests, 35 impoundments and 69 vehicles discontinued, while a further 15 arrests were recorded in Sedibeng.

Crackdown on public transport

A crackdown on public transport revealed serious non-compliance. Officers found 498 minibuses operating without licence discs, 629 drivers without valid driving licences, and discontinued 358 minibuses for critical defects.

Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said the results reflect a firm stance against unsafe and illegal operations.

"These outcomes demonstrate our zero-tolerance approach to lawlessness on our roads. Operators who endanger commuters through non-compliance will be dealt with decisively," said Diale-Tlabela.

She commended GTI officers for their commitment during the festive season and urged commuters to prioritise safety.

"We call on commuters to use licensed and compliant public transport only. Road safety is a shared responsibility. E Thoma Ka Wena! It Starts With You," the MEC said.