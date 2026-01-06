South Africa: SA Expresses Concern Over Venezuelan Military Strike

Government has noted with grave concern the United States' military strike against Venezuela at the weekend.

"The Government of the Republic of South Africa notes with grave concern the recent developments, which were confirmed by the United States that the USA has conducted 'a large-scale military strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicholas Maduro, who has been captured along with his wife and flown out of the country,"' the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation said.

In a statement on Saturday, the Ministry said South Africa views the actions of the United States of America as a "manifest violation of the Charter of the United Nations, which mandates that all Member States refrain from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any State".

"Furthermore, the Charter does not authorise external military intervention in matters that are essentially within the domestic jurisdiction of a sovereign nation," it said.

The Ministry said that history has repeatedly demonstrated that military invasions against sovereign States yield only instability and deepening crisis.

"Unlawful, unilateral force of this nature undermines the stability of the international order and the principle of equality among nations.

South Africa calls on the UN [United Nations] Security Council, the body mandated to maintain international peace and security, to urgently convene to address this situation," it said.