South Africa: President Announces New Climate Commissioners

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the new cohort of the Presidential Climate Commission (PCC) Commissioners for the 2026 - 2030 tenure.

The 25 commissioners have been appointed in terms of the Climate Change Act, 2024.

The commissioners are representative of broader sections of South African society, including business, labour, civil society, traditional leadership, youth and South African Local Government Association as the new commission.

"The commissioners bring in diverse experience and relevant experience in climate change, environmental policy, sustainable development, economic development, energy, social justice and were appointed with a strong consideration to achieving diversity in gender, age, geographic spread and background in line with national transformation goals and procedural justice principles," the Presidency said on Friday.

The appointments are a culmination of a public nomination process, which was initiated in August 2025, in accordance with Section 10(4)(a) of the Climate Change Act.

The initial establishment of the PCC was an outcome of the 2018 Presidential Jobs Summit, where social partners agreed to create a multistakeholder body to coordinate and oversee South Africa's just transition to a low-carbon, inclusive and climate-resilient economy and society.

"President Ramaphosa has reiterated his appreciation for the outgoing commissioners on their leadership and achievements over the first five years and commends their role in shaping domestic climate policy, fostering inclusive national dialogue, and amplifying South Africa's Climate Diplomacy," the Presidency said.

President Ramaphosa called on the new commissioners to individually and collectively continue to fulfil their role and mandate of providing independent, evidence-based advice; facilitate inclusive dialogue in the pursuit of a consensus to address South Africa's complex climate and development agenda and to put into practice, the country's just transition framework.

The President will announce the Deputy Chairperson at the first Meeting of the Commission in 2026 and further outline high-level priorities for the Commission for the next five years.

The appointed commissioners are:

1. Dr Phindile Masangane

2. Dr Ntombifuthi Nxumalo

3. Ms Ndiambani Magadagela

4. Ms Shaamela Soobramoney

5. Dr Sarushen Pillay

6. Ms Catherine Constantinides

7. Ms Tracy-Lynn Field

8. Ms Khungeka Njobe

9. Ms Zaynab Sadan

10. Dr Dipak Patel

11. Dr Zwanani Titus Mathe

12. Cllr. Kenalemang Phukuntsi

13. Cllr Dr Nasiphi Moya

14. Dr Moegamad Riedwaan Gallant

15. Mr Cecil Monnanyana Mahlangu

16. Queen Neo Mononelo Mopeli

17. Ms Thandile Zonke

18. Mr Errol Andile Mlambo

19. Prof Imraan Valodia

20. Prof Azwihangwisi Edward Nesamvuni

21. Ms Joanne Yawitch

22. Ms Boitumelo Molete

23. Mr Brandin Abdinor

24. Mr Waheed Hoosen

25. Ms Shamini Harrington