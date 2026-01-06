South Africa: DBE Reminds Matric Candidates - Second Chance Programme Is Free

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has encouraged National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates, who were unsuccessful in their initial attempt at the exams, to make use of the official Second Chance Programme.

The Second Chance Programme is provided free of charge to candidates.

Eligible individuals may register to rewrite or add subjects without any payment, in accordance with the department's policies for the May/June examination cycle.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The department stressed that it does not endorse any private or commercial services that require payment for participation in the Second Chance Programme.

"For authentic information, please contact the Department of Basic Education directly or visit the official website," the DBE said.

The aim of the Second Chance Matric Programme is to provide support to learners, who have not been able to meet the requirements of the NSC or the extended Senior Certificate.

The programme is part of meeting the goals of the National Development Plan and the basic education sector, leading to increased learner retention. Learners are also exposed to bursary opportunities for further studies.

Candidates to be supported

Senior Certificate Examination Candidates: Learners registered to write the Senior Certificate examinations in June.

NSC Examinations Part-time candidates: Learners who attempted the NSC examinations post 2008, and will write the examinations in May/June and November.

Targeted subjects include Accounting, Agricultural Science, Business Studies, Economics, English First Additional Language, Geography, History, Mathematics, Mathematic Literacy, Physical Sciences and Life Sciences.

The DBE is set to release the 2025 Matric Results on 12 January 2026. This year, over 900 000 candidates sat for the 2025 exams across 7 000 centres, supported by thousands of invigilators and more than 51 000 markers and moderators.