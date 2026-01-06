Malawi: Luthando Holdings Resumes Retail Operations, Eyes Food Processing Expansion

Luthando Holdings Limited has resumed operations at all its retail shops and showrooms today, CEO Hendrix Laher announced, signaling a renewed push toward ambitious business expansion.

In a social media post, Laher said the company is committed to working "harder than ever before" to achieve its long-term goals, including establishing a food processing factory along the M1 road, near the KIA turn-off. The planned facility will include the production of sunflower oil, with future plans to produce corn flakes locally.

"Tabwelela ku Magobo ndithu -- we are ready to put in the work to realize our ambitious dreams," Laher wrote. He emphasized the importance of disciplined, sober work ethics as the company embarks on these new ventures.

The CEO also confirmed that all Luthando Holdings retail outlets, including those in Limbe, have reopened. However, he noted that the Limbe showroom will soon be relocated to Blantyre, at Ginnery Corner.

Laher's post highlighted a focus on efficiency and accountability in operations, promising that the company is preparing to scale production and expand its offerings to meet growing market demand.