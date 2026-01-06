Malawi: Mutharika Pardons Murder Convict Pika Manondo, Prison Spokesperson Surprised

5 January 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

President Peter Mutharika has granted a presidential pardon to 222 prisoners, including businessperson Pika Manondo, who was serving a 15-year sentence for conspiracy to commit murder and attempted murder.

Manondo was convicted in 2016 alongside former Malawi Defence Force soldier McDonald Kumwembe over the 2013 shooting of former Ministry of Finance budget director Paul Mphwiyo outside his Lilongwe home.

The pardon, issued as part of Christmas and New Year celebrations, has raised eyebrows. The Ministry of Homeland Security, in a statement on January 1, 2026, clarified that clemency does not cover prisoners convicted of murder.

When asked about the apparent contradiction, Malawi Prison Services spokesperson Steve Meke said he was unaware of Manondo's release.

"It's news to me. But there could be several factors that lead to the release. The pardon committee is better placed to comment," said Meke.

Presidential pardons are traditionally used to decongest prisons and give deserving inmates a second chance. However, Manondo's inclusion is controversial because of the severity of his crimes.

Manondo and Kumwembe were co-accused with former Minister of Justice Ralph Kasambara, who was sentenced to 13 years but released on bail pending appeal in 2018 after serving just over a year. Manondo and Kumwembe's appeals were previously rejected, with retired Justice of Appeal Dunstain Mwaungulu calling for a speedy hearing.

